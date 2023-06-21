Sharon Osbourne looks incredibly thinner after years of battling weight

Sharon Osbourne stunned onlookers as she stepped out in West Hollywood on Tuesday, over a month after revealing she lost 30 pounds using controversial weight loss jabs.

The Talk star, 70, was spotted enjoying a spot of shopping at a local gallery.

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne cloaked her slim figure in a chic white sweater, billowing black trousers, and with a pair of sunglasses concealing her eyes.

Sharon revealed last month she dropped 30 pounds over the course of fourth months after using the jabs, however admitted she felt nauseous everyday and insisted it was not a 'quick fix'.

During a discussion on the controversial injections on The Talk, Sharon shared her first-hand experience of the drugs.

'I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.

'But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.'

The weight loss drug wasn't the only drastic solution Sharon has turned to to help her lose weight.

Back in 1999, she underwent gastric bypass surgery to help her slim down significantly.