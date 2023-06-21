Kate Middleton’s ‘ridiculous’ expense is ‘sucker punch’ to British public

Kate Middleton has been accused to splurging unnecessarily for her Garter Day dress which has costed the royals more than just money.



The Princess of Wales, 41, appeared in a bespoke Alessandra Rich monochrome dress for the royal event held on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Many found that Kate’s dress was similar to the many polka dresses that she has worn before. Royal expert Daniela Elser dubbed it an “epitome of wastefulness” in her comment piece for news.com.au.

The expert noted that her entire ensemble for the event was for around $2792 which is “$2792, which is more than the average monthly mortgage payment in the UK.”

The real criticism was directed at the royal for not just splurging on a dress, but a dress which is ‘strikingly similar’ to ones the princess already owns.

“The fact that she spent thousands of dollars on a dress nearly identical to one she owns – not to mention the eight others that bear a striking resemblance – is just the epitome of wanton wastefulness,” the expert wrote.

She continued, “Buying thousands and thousands of dollars of new frippery, which is nearly indistinguishable from thousands and thousands of dollars of previously purchased frippery, when the King is on a savings drive, William is tracking carbon emissions on his office whiteboard, and the British public are suffering through the sucker punch of the cost of living crisis is … ridiculous.”

Elser pointed out that King Charles has been on a drive to alleviate the financial burden from the crown as he “simply cannot risk the monarchy looking like a bloated, overindulged Augustus Gloop of an institution.”

So, this move by Kate seemed to reflect badly on the royals. “Call Kate obtuse or overindulged or selfish for not giving a fig about the soon-to-be submerged penguins, but one thing I cannot call her Garter day get-up is smart, Elser surmised.