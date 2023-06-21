Real reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton will not move to Royal Lodge

While reports have suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be relocated to their uncle, Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge, there seems to be a big problem why this cannot happen.

According to a source cited by Page Six, that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “extremely happy” at their Adelaide Cottage with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

The insiders also refuted rumours that King Charles is kicking his brother Andrew out his home of 20-years for William and Kate to occupy.

Since the Waleses relocated from their home in London, Kensington Palace, to Windsor last September, moving again so soon would prove to be a ‘costly ecurity headache for the king,’ the sources told the outlet.

The Royal Lodge, which boasts as a 30-bedroom expansive mansion, is considerably larger than the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage. However, the main concern is that it sits utside the security perimeter covering Windsor Castle, which means it requires separate security, that Charles currently pays for himself.

However, if the Prince and Princess of Wales were to move into the $38 million dollar mansion, the bill will be footed by the taxpayers, which the monarch would likely avoid, given his recent changes in the monarchy.

Charles and Andrew are currently embroiled in a real estate feud, after he was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages.

Andrew stepped down from his royal duties after paying a multimillion-dollar settlement to Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in March 2022 as part of her sexual assault claim against the prince.

Andrew has a 75-year lease for Royal Lodge, which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.