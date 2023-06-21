Pregnant Rihanna turns heads in $700K choker as she joins beau A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna turned heads in $700K choker as she made a late arrival for Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday night.

The singer, 35, who is expecting her second child, donned one of her most eye-catching looks yet as she took her place on the front row with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34.

The couple turned out to support Pharrell Williams as he made his creative director debut with the menswear spring/ summer 2024 collection.

Rihanna wore a daring denim bralet, jeans and oversized shirt all in the 'damoflage print' which Pharrell created for the upcoming range.

And the star offered a glimpse of her vast wealth by donning a stunning Jacob & Co choker with an eye-watering price tag of $700,000.

The couple put on an affectionate display as they took their seats, with A$AP leaning into give Rihanna a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Later at the Met Gala with her boyfriend, Rihanna shared with ET her latest pregnancy was 'so different' from the first one. 'No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it,' she explained.



