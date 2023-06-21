Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received backlash from media personality ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith following their split from Spotify.



Speaking on his podcast The Stephen A. Smith Show, he claimed no one is interested in the Duke and Duchess unless they are making headlines with their feud with the Royal family.

Smith said, “If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain't complaining about the royal family, I don't know if anybody cares what they have to say.”

The Daily Mail quoted Smith as saying “'… I'm not trying to dog [Meghan Markle] like she doesn't have any talent or anything like that. She did damn good on [the show 'Suits']… I love 'Suits.' Matter of fact, I'm gonna watch it again… I love that show.

“But what I'm saying is, you don't really care what they have to say unless they're insulting their family.”

Earlier, top Spotify executive Bill Simmons labeled Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after they split with the music streaming giant.