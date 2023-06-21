Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers divorce finalizes after 3 years

The tensions reportedly came to a head when multiple women accused Armie Hammer of sexual harassment

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer successfully iron out a divorce deal after three years of tussle.

Documents obtained by ET showed both parties inked an agreement on Tuesday on a range of issues from property to child and spousal support.



The document guides, "the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."

And that the pair are asking "the court [to] approve the agreement."

The report adds the judge has yet to sign the agreement.

In July 2020, the duo called it quits after ten years of marriage, announcing on social media a statement that read, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Chambers filed the divorce as her divorce docs mentioned separation reasons are irreconcilable differences.

She was also pushing for primary physical custody of their two kids.

Meanwhile, Hammer insisted on joint legal and physical custody of the children.

This development happened after Hammer was bogged down into sexual harassment accusations from multiple women.