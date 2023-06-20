Prince William’s candid interview seemingly causes concern at Buckingham Palace

Prince William gave a candid interview which was published in The Sunday Times, in which he delved into pressing issue of the country.

The Prince of Wales, 41, shared that he is set to launch a new five-year project tackling the issue this month. He also told the outlet that he had spoken to his children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, during the school run about people they could see sitting outside supermarkets.

While the interview, which appeared a day after the Trooping the Colour parade in London, raised some pertinent points, there were some concerns brought regarding the timing of it.

One former palace official told Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.”

The insider continued, “The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade. It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”

William has been long-time supporter of charities aimed at ending homelessness, a cause which was close to his mother, Princess Diana’s heart. As a young boy, Princess Diana took him to a homeless shelter and he is the patron of two charities focused on the issue.

“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did, he recalled in an interview earlier this year. “I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it, than when she was interested and involved in it.”

Previously, Prince Harry predicted in his explosive memoir, Spare, that King Charles and Camilla are not keen about William and Kate stealing their spotlight with their royal events.

“Pa and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes. “They’d openly scolded Willy about it many times,” an except from the book read.