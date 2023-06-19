Michael Jackson's iconic statues at Neverland Ranch selling at $2.5 million

Pop music sensation Michael Jackson’s statues are back up for sale. The Neverland ranch statues are now being sold individually and not with a package deal.

According to TMZ, the demand for the entire collection of statues was dropped by the private collector who owns 28 pieces from the pop sensation’s collection.

The collector has dropped his asking price of USD 2.5 million.

One statue from the Bronze category of Michael Jackson statues titled Kids and Tree Swing is up for sale with a demanding price of USD 150,000.

Statues along with their shipping cost more than five figures.

Several pieces from the collection include depictions of children including "Follow the Leader.”

As per TMZ, some potential buyers who showed interest when the statues were put up for sale earlier as a package deal costing USD 2.5 million never closed the deal.

Dubai’s Noble Art Lovers expressed hope that separate selling of statues will allow more people to get their favorite pieces.

Some statues that would only be sold in pairs include Malachite Candelabra (USD 500K) and Gloria Victis because they were bought in pairs by MJ.