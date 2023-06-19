Prince Harry’s creativity is ‘taking a nosedive’: report

Experts are starting to think Prince Harry’s reputation is taking a nosedive
These claims and admissions have been issued by Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, during the course of her interview with TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan.
According to TalkTV, “A lot of these court cases are weighing him down creatively, reputation wise.” Because “a lot of this litigation is weighing him down”.
While Ms Schofield admits there could be more of a “hero moment coming for him, if Heart of Invictus kicks back up.”
Especially since “I’d like to see everything thrust back into that direction and that be his brand more.”
“He’s become so standoffish and protective of his space” she also went on to note before recalling how ‘amazing’ he used to be before “so I donno”.
