Jennifer Lopez drops sizzling snap of Ben Affleck to wish him on Father's Day

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez gushed over Ben Affleck as she dropped a sizzling image of the actor to wish him on Father’s Day.



The Mother took to Instagram to shower love on her husband by sharing his picture in which he could be seen flaunting his ripped abs in a mirror selfie.

The Hollywood diva also shared a compilation of Affleck’s candid moments along with some of their loved-up shots and a clip of herself showering praises on him for being the best dad to her kids and his own children.

“Daddy Appreciation Post,” J.Lo captioned her post as she wished Affleck. “Happy Father’s Day Papa.”

“And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know,” she added.

Affleck is a father to three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and a step dad to Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

This comes a month after Lopez hailed the Gone Girl star for being an amazing dad and a step-dad to their blended brood.

During an appearance on The View, the Shotgun Wedding star said it “brings tears” to her eyes seeing how much effort the Argo actor puts in being a good father to his kids.

“He's so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes,” JLo said. "It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen.”

“He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and he's so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids,” she continued.

“He must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” the singer-actor added.

Jennifer Lopez went on to shower more praise on Ben Affleck, noting that even though he has a very hectic schedule, he always takes out time for his kids and family.

"He's present, and that's all you can ask for is a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day," Lopez said, adding, "and that's who he is."