Cardi B pulls surprise celebration for Offset on Father's Day

Offset receives heartwarming Father's Day surprise from Cardi B.

Offset holds the number one spot in Cardi B's heart this Father's Day! The couple enjoyed a night of clubbing together on Saturday, and upon returning home, Cardi B had a delightful surprise waiting for her rapper husband. She captured his reaction and shared it on her Instagram Story.

While they were out, Cardi B transformed their home into a haven of love with large family portraits, stunning balloon columns, and a vibrant neon sign proudly displaying the message "#1 DAD OFFSET." The rapper was visibly thrilled and even sang, "I'm the #1 dad" in a later post.

"Happy f------ Father's Day," exclaimed the "Bodak Yellow" rapper as she recorded Offset's entrance into the beautifully decorated room. "Isn't it beautiful?"

Offset, embracing his wife, replied, "My baby goes hard for me every time." Cardi B continued filming, capturing his genuine surprise.

"Listen, because you're truly an amazing dad," Cardi B expressed sincerely. "And it's not just me saying it. Your kids really, really love you so much."

"I love my babies too, man," responded Offset, known for the hit song "Ric Flair Drip." "I just do what I'm supposed to do."

The couple shares two children together: their son Wave, who is 21 months old, and their daughter Kulture Kiari, who will be turning 5 next month. Offset also has three children from previous relationships: a son named Jordan with ex Justine Watson, a son named Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and a daughter named Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.