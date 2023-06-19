Abhay Deol does bhangra with Sunny Deol at Karan Deol’s wedding, picture goes viral

Bobby Deol also joins Abhay Deol and Sunny Deol for the dance

Abhay Deol and Sunny Deol's picture while doing bhangra at Karan Deol's wedding gets viral on the internet.

Abhay shared a happy picture on his Instagram that featured him and the groom’s father, Sunny Deol. The two brothers, in the photo, can be seen doing the traditional Bhangra with full energy while celebrating the occasion.

The Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor looked dapper in an ivory kurta pajama, which he wore along with a matching embroidered coat.

On the other hand, the Gadar actor can be seen in a beige kurta pajama along a light green jacket.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is also visible in the picture dancing along with his brothers wearing a sky blue. The trio wore red turbans while grooving over the beats of a dhol.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor mentioned that dancing with his brothers was his favorite moment from the entire wedding.

He wrote: “One of my favorite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background.”

“Almost like a still from a movie! #wedding #family #brother #sister #dancing #grateful.”

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol married the great-granddaughter of director, Bimal Roy, reports India Today.

