Monday June 19, 2023
Netflix viewers rolled their eyes at 'Extraction 2' THIS character

By Web Desk
June 19, 2023
'Extraction 2' fans grumbled Sanda's character ruined the film's fun

Netflix users were superbly annoyed at Sandro's (as Andro Japaridze) character in Extraction 2, which they complained spoiled their near-perfect movie.

The users also pointed out that everyone around him got the bullet, but the captive teenager somehow remained harmless.

"The only annoying part of Extraction 2 was this guy not getting a single scratch while his family

either got shot or beat up," one viewer commented.

Another added: "Just finished Extraction 2, and Sandro is such an annoying character."

"I'm still wondering why it was only foolish Sandro that was unhurt in the whole of Extraction 2," a third added.

One viewer added, "Sandro in Extraction 2 made me shout at a movie character for the first time in a while."

The latest film is getting better received by the audience than the original. The film soon rose to Netflix's top global charts two days after release.