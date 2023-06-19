Netflix viewers rolled their eyes at 'Extraction 2' THIS character

Netflix users were superbly annoyed at Sandro's (as Andro Japaridze) character in Extraction 2, which they complained spoiled their near-perfect movie.
The users also pointed out that everyone around him got the bullet, but the captive teenager somehow remained harmless.
"The only annoying part of Extraction 2 was this guy not getting a single scratch while his family
either got shot or beat up," one viewer commented.
Another added: "Just finished Extraction 2, and Sandro is such an annoying character."
"I'm still wondering why it was only foolish Sandro that was unhurt in the whole of Extraction 2," a third added.
One viewer added, "Sandro in Extraction 2 made me shout at a movie character for the first time in a while."
The latest film is getting better received by the audience than the original. The film soon rose to Netflix's top global charts two days after release.
