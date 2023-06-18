Flying Wild Alaska star Jim Tweto dies in tragic plane crash

Discovery Channel's pilot and star of Flying Wild Alaska, Jim Tweto, died in a tragic plane crash on Friday morning.

Alaska state troopers reported that Jim was seen steering a small plane ahead of the weekend. Unfortunately, the plane failed to climb up and came crashing down soon after taking off.

Tweto’s daughter confirmed the tragic news of his death through an Instagram post. The post read, “I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I am writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me.”

While expressing her desire to see her father again she wrote, “I would take any other type of pain if he could just land today.”



She lamented, “My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with Uncle Ron up there soaring.”

She shared several pictures with her father as well as screenshots of her last conversation with her father.

According to Daily Star, her daughter’s GoFundMe page has raised $35,628 to help her with expenses. She set up the page after the tragic accident.



The official received the news of the crash via SOS activation at 11.48 am.