Prince Harry turns a deaf ear to royal family's latest offer

Royal Family has seemingly given another chance to Prince Harry to make amends with his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William as the palace shared an adorable throwback photo of the royals to melt the Duke's heart on Father's Day.

The Duke of Sussex seems reluctant to respond to the latest offer from their royal relatives as he has not shared even a single word to pay tribute to his dad even if the royal family has seemingly put the ball in Harry's court.

In the picture, shared by the royal family, Harry is seen showing something to his elder brother, while William and King Charles appear following the finger of the Duke.

The sweet snap depicts as the royals are ready to welcome the disgruntled prince back to the family and wants him to address his grievance as he used to do in the past.

But, Meghan's hubby has not publicly responded to the post and appeared reluctant to repair the fractured relationship with their royal relatives.

Royal shared a sweet picture of the monarch with his two sons to celebrate Father's Day. The royal family's official Twitter account wrote a message to "Dads everywhere", with a selection of pictures to celebrate the day. The account shared a picture of King Charles with his own father, the late Prince Philip, and one of his wife Camilla with her late father.

