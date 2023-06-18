 
Sunday June 18, 2023
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez enjoy romantic walk in Saint-Tropez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez enjoy a romantic outing in the French Riviera

By Web Desk
June 18, 2023

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are enjoying their time in the picturesque French Riviera.

The recently engaged couple was captured on camera as they took a leisurely stroll through the charming streets of Saint-Tropez on Saturday, radiating happiness and clasping hands.

Sánchez, aged 53, exuded elegance in a vibrant strapless minidress, accentuated by a nude handbag. Bezos, 59, chose a stylish ensemble consisting of a patterned button-up shirt and khaki pants. 

Completing their vacation attire, both donned sunglasses and comfortable sandals. Sánchez further adorned herself with a statement necklace and shimmering stud earrings, beautifully complementing her newly acquired engagement ring.

This public appearance by the Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist marks their first outing in this enchanting coastal town since their engagement was confirmed.