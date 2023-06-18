Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez enjoy romantic walk in Saint-Tropez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are enjoying their time in the picturesque French Riviera.
The recently engaged couple was captured on camera as they took a leisurely stroll through the charming streets of Saint-Tropez on Saturday, radiating happiness and clasping hands.
Sánchez, aged 53, exuded elegance in a vibrant strapless minidress, accentuated by a nude handbag. Bezos, 59, chose a stylish ensemble consisting of a patterned button-up shirt and khaki pants.
Completing their vacation attire, both donned sunglasses and comfortable sandals. Sánchez further adorned herself with a statement necklace and shimmering stud earrings, beautifully complementing her newly acquired engagement ring.
This public appearance by the Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist marks their first outing in this enchanting coastal town since their engagement was confirmed.
