Prince Harry is a ‘deer caught in the headlights’ of Meghan Markle’s car

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be on ‘very different tracks’ especially since the Duchess seems to be ‘driving everything’.



A brand performance company exec from Lauchmetrics, Alison Bringe made these admissions.

She believes, that if Meghan Markle is able to land a brand deal with Doir, as is being speculated, she has the chance of becoming the highest paid female in Hollywood.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, she stands to rake in almost £200,000 per post.

Ms Bringe even got candid with the outlet and admitted, “She'll be in line with the best-paid mega-influencers, if not the highest paid in the world.”

But, one major issue is that “she and Harry seem to be on different tracks which could be an issue,'

“I don't think most people know what Harry believes in other than his wife and children.”

But regardless, “a growing number of people look at Harry as a deer caught in the headlights and she's steering the car.”