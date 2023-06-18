Dean McDermott's deleted Instagram post unveils turmoil in relationship with Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott took to Instagram on Saturday to inform his 138,000 followers that he and his wife of 17 years, Tori Spelling, have decided to separate. However, he later deleted the post, leaving the current status of their relationship uncertain.
In his statement, McDermott expressed deep sadness and a heavy heart, stating, "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."
McDermott's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
As of now, Tori Spelling's Instagram account does not indicate any signs of their split. Just a day ago, the actress shared a video of the family celebrating their daughter Stella's birthday at the Beverly Hilton, with Dean McDermott present.
The video, set to the well-known Weezer song "Beverly Hills," captured the family enjoying poolside celebrations and a penthouse suite filled with champagne and treats.
