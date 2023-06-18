Netflix gives first look at ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

The reality series will include 456 contestants who will take part in the games from the original series

Netflix has given viewers the first look at the highly anticipated Squid Game: The Challenge. The short trailer just gives under thirty seconds of new content and debuted at the global fan event from Netflix, Tudum in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The reality competition series will include 456 contestants who will take part in the games from the original South Korean hit series that was directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and went on to claim several awards.

The games will also include real-life replicas from the original show but no one will be executed upon losing. Instead of the contestants losing their lives, they will donn blood packs that will explode when they are eliminated to mirror how people are shot after being eliminated in the series.

Right off the bat, people donning red suits and masks can be seen which is a familiar sight for viewers of the show. After that, the trailer takes on a warped form as they give a glimpse into the construction of the replicas

As more replicas are revealed, a line of text flashing reads: “The world's most notorious game becomes reality.”

The contestants then can be seen in their green suits as they pile out through a doorway, with a shot of their legs and white sneakers. An announcer claims: “Attention players please stand behind the line and await for further instructions,” as there are more shots of characters from Squid Game.

The trailer for the series can be found below:



