Meghan Markle ‘busy working on her plans’ while world gets ‘eyeful’ of Harry

Ever since the car chase debacle that took place in New York, Meghan Markle is nowhere to be seen.

Royal expert, Daniela Elser, dubs this as ‘startling’ in her comment piece for news.com.au, while “the world has gotten an eyeful of Harry in 2023.”

He described that Meghan’s “absence from the public sphere in any way, shape or form is pretty startling.”

Elser speculates that maybe the Duchess of Sussex is “busy working on her plans for websites, political runs and a preservative-free line of moist towelettes.”

The expert also wonders if she “just wants to stay at home, being a mum.”

Another theory that she posed was that Meghan “has twigged that she needs to disappear from view for a bit? As former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has said this week of the couple, ‘if you’re out there too much, the public has a chance to get sick of you.’”

Furthermore, another possibility that Elser shared was that her ‘uber-Hollywood agency WME’, are “cooking up some thrilling plans for a new, improved, more fuel-efficient 2023 Meghan.”

“For the time being, this reclusive version of the duchess stands in marked contrast to the woman who managed to catapult herself from sixth on the call sheet of a cable TV show to global mononym in less time than it took Fergie to open her tax bills.”

She continued, “And for now, Meghan is the Greta Garbo of the Gabriela Hearst set. ‘For now’ being the imperative part of that sentence.”

Elser surmised that whatever Meghan is planning, everyone would be able to stream it, buy it, watch it, read it, listen to it or apply it in gentle, circular motions to the face.”