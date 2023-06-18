Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's debut film 'The Archies' teaser releases

'The Archies' is directed by Zoya Akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s debut project The Archies teaser has been released.

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film is set to premiere on Netflix soon therefore, its first official teaser was dropped at the Tudum Festival 2023 that took place in Brazil recently.

Suhana’s film is a perfect ode to the 60s era. It is an Indian adaptation of the most famous American comic series. The teaser of the movie shows that the director and her team have worked hard in making the most perfect version of the show.

All the cast members including SRK’s daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor carried their roles amazingly.

Meanwhile, there are also some newcomers in the film like Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, who have also managed to look perfect in their roles.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director shared the official teaser on her Instagram handle, along with a caption that read: “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies.”

Take a look at the teaser:

Set in the backdrop of 1964 in Riverdale, the musical film The Archies shows a glimpse of the pop culture. It carries an element that will not only amuse the comic fans but also entertain those who are new to this world, reports Pinkvilla.

