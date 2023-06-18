Johnny Depp shared his usual blunt view on Cannes return

Johnny Depp was seen channeling his inner thoughts on his much-hyped return at Cannes as the photographer Greg Williams posted a behind-the-scene video displaying the 60-year-old preparation for the major film festival.
"Walking up the steps at the thing, I've done it a few times with different films over many years," Depp referred to the storied festival.
"It's quite beautiful; when you're at the receiving end, you just feel like, initially, you feel *** exposed."
The Pirates of the Caribbean star also rejected the growing narrative that he is having a "comeback," adding that he never left Hollywood.
"I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but comeback? I mean, you have to go away to come back," Depp continued. "I didn't go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at."
The megastar was also optimistic about returning to his 'lost' glory after recent scandals took a major toll on his career and reputation.
"People can hit the bottom many times," adding, "You can drop straight to the bottom a billion *** times, but if you're lucky enough to find the basement, you're alright, you know?"
