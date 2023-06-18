Johnny Depp shared his usual blunt view on Cannes return

Johnny Depp made his entry at Cannes with the French film 'Jeanne du Barry'

Johnny Depp was seen channeling his inner thoughts on his much-hyped return at Cannes as the photographer Greg Williams posted a behind-the-scene video displaying the 60-year-old preparation for the major film festival.

"Walking up the steps at the thing, I've done it a few times with different films over many years," Depp referred to the storied festival.



"It's quite beautiful; when you're at the receiving end, you just feel like, initially, you feel *** exposed."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also rejected the growing narrative that he is having a "comeback," adding that he never left Hollywood.

"I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but comeback? I mean, you have to go away to come back," Depp continued. "I didn't go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at."

The megastar was also optimistic about returning to his 'lost' glory after recent scandals took a major toll on his career and reputation.

"People can hit the bottom many times," adding, "You can drop straight to the bottom a billion *** times, but if you're lucky enough to find the basement, you're alright, you know?"