Harrison Ford reveals his most used movie line, and it’s not from ‘Indiana Jones’

Harrison Ford reveals the movie line he has used the most in real life, and it's: 'Get off my plane!'

Despite his fans commonly associating him with his iconic roles in Indiana Jones and Star Wars, Harrison Ford disclosed that the line he has used the most in his personal life is "Get off my plane!" from Air Force One.



"Because I fly, I probably say why more than I need to, 'Get off my plane!' " Ford said, reciting the most iconic line from the film.

Additionally, the actor reminisces about former President Bill Clinton referring to him as "the kick-ass president" after his portrayal of a commander-in-chief who confronts a hijacker in the action-thriller film, featuring other notable actors such as Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson, and William H. Macy.

Ford also treated PEOPLE to a fun fact: He snagged three suits from the set and “was wearing them up until about five years ago."

Asked how he maintains his physique, the Oscar nominee jokingly replied, "Basically I do rehab."

"I don’t do physical training. It’s just all rehab, physical therapy. I’m really just like an old man,” he quipped.

"I’m recovering from various injuries, so I continue to keep myself moving,"

The beloved actor went on to express gratitude for the support he gets from fans.

“I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience.”

His latest movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30.