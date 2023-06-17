Prince Louis makes history at King Charles official birthday?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child Prince Louis stole the lime light with his cheeky gestures to the adoring crowds cheering his granddad King Charles' official birthday as her joins senior royals on Buckingham Palace balcony.

The little Prince, who always attracts massive praise from royal for his gestures at royal engagements, once again stole the show as he gave a cheeky salute to the crowds, who also reacted in the same manner to the King's grandson.

Some social media users reacted as saying: "Prince Louis made history to take the solute at his grandpa's big day!"

It happened when the royal family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the first official birthday parade as sovereign.



The King, Kate, William, Charlotte, Louis and George took pride of place in a slimmed-down group of royals as they watched a magnificent 70-aircraft flypast.

Five-year-old was seen saluting as he waved at crowds to celebrate the Trooping The Colour parade. some fans from the crowed also saluted the little prince who threw his fists into the air and pout as his mother Kate looked at him with pride and amusement.

As the planes zoomed overhead Kate encouraged Prince George to wave to the crowds as she smoothed down Prince Louis' hair and urged him to face the spectators.



King Charles saddled up to become the first monarch in more than 30 years to take part in the ceremony as his official birthday parade. One of the main highlights of the flypast saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King's monogram 'CR' - short for Charles Rex.