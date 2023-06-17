Kevin Costner: 'I am not kicking the children out of their home'

Kevin Costner rejected his wife's claims about his plans to evict both her and their kids from the house

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has gone public with the claim that he is set to drive her and their kids out of the house.

But the Yellowstone star has outrightly rejected his soon-to-be ex-wife's accusations while adding his 10-acre California compound would always be their kids' home.



According to the court papers, the actor sought to oust his estranged spouse from the home but not his children.

"I would also like to make it clear that I am not 'kicking' the children out of their home as Mr Rydell (Baumgartner's lawyer) claims," Costner added in his June 14 declaration, as per Insider.

He continued, "Our children are teenagers and may come and go between my home and Christine's home once she finds a new residence."

"Therefore, our children have nothing to do with my request. I am only requesting that Christine vacate my separate property home and find alternate living arrangements, which she agreed to do and should have begun doing so in April when she decided to file for divorce."

Costner and Baumgartner are battling a contentious divorce as the former declaration highlighted the high tensions between the estranged couple.

Last month, Baumgartner decided to part ways with the 68-year-old, claiming "irreconcilable differences."

It is pertinent to mention here Costner's past experience of losing his home in the first divorce, then turned him to the law to have his wife out of the house.