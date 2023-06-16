Chris Hemsworth clarifies his remarks about 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Chris Hemsworth has clarified his remarks about his film "Thor: Love and Thunder" which came out last year.

Speaking to GQ, the the Australian actor called the film "Too silly for its own good".

Talking to Yahoo Entertainment, the actor explained, "I've got to clarify that: I was a little silly."

During an interview about his Netflix film "Extraction 2", he said, "Not silly — we were having so much fun, and that's sometimes too much of a good thing."



Referring to "Thor: Lover and Thunder, he said, "I still love the film."

Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie earned nearly $800 million worldwide despite mixed reviews from critics and Marvel fans .

He said, "You have to critique and look at what worked in case you do it again on a different film."

Chris Hemsworth said, "The lesson I took was have fun with the comedy and so on, but what's the emotional drive and component here? Is this something relatable? Then you can add on all the jokes and the fantastical special effects and the elements. But if there's not a strong enough throughline, sometimes you're just having too much fun."



The film was made with the budget of 250 million USD.





