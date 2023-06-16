Messi's lightning-fast goal sets new record in Argentina's victory

Argentina´s Lionel Messi (2L) fights for the ball during a friendly football match against Australia at the Workers´ Stadium in Beijing on June 15, 2023.—AFP

Lionel Messi, during a friendly match between Argentina and Australia in Beijing, achieved a remarkable milestone by scoring the fastest goal of his professional career. Just 79 seconds into the game, Messi found the back of the net with a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the box, leaving spectators in awe of his exquisite display of skill. This goal stands as a significant achievement for the 35-year-old football icon.

According to CONMEBOL, the governing body for South American football, Messi's goal is his quickest ever, surpassing all of his previous records. A fascinating fact revealed by sports data group Gracenote is that Messi has scored in every minute of a football game except for the opening 60 seconds. Furthermore, he holds the distinction of scoring the most goals (16) in the 87th minute of matches, showcasing his ability to make an impact throughout games.

Argentina emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Australia, as Real Betis defender Germán Pezzella doubled La Albiceleste's lead in the second half. Following the match, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez expressed his admiration for Messi, stating, "Messi has given us everything as a footballer; it's a pleasure to see him play. He's on another level."

Despite facing challenges at Paris Saint-Germain in the previous season, Messi has maintained exceptional form for the Argentina national team. He finished as the second-highest scorer in the 2022 World Cup, netting seven goals and providing three assists. This outstanding performance continues to fuel the enthusiasm of fans around the world.

The match, held at Beijing's Workers' Stadium, attracted a substantial audience of devoted supporters, with many fans purchasing tickets solely to witness Messi's exceptional skills on the field. Social media videos captured the excitement as one fan managed to evade security personnel and embrace Messi during the game, highlighting the deep adoration he receives from his admirers.

Messi's visit to China has caused a frenzy among fans, reminiscent of his previous trip to the country in 2017 with his former club, Barcelona. Upon his arrival in Beijing for the friendly against Australia, Messi received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from the fans. The name "Messi" quickly became a trending topic on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, and video footage showcased hundreds of supporters crowding the team's hotel entrance, hoping to catch a glimpse of their idol.

In recent news, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner announced his upcoming move to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami after the expiration of his contract with PSG this summer. This blockbuster announcement reportedly led to a surge of almost 1,000% in ticket prices for some games in the United States, underscoring the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding Messi's arrival.

Argentina's next destination is Jakarta, where they will face Indonesia in another friendly match on June 19, as they continue their football journey and embark on a new cycle.