Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of North West’s cute pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian's daughter North had a slumber party with her friends in celebration of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian arranged a slumber party for her daughter North and her friends to commemorate North's 10th birthday. The SKIMS creator gave a preview of the celebrations on TikTok on Wednesday.



"North and her best friend Eva beginning of birthday party ✨????" Kardashian captioned the video which was one of the three she posted from the party.

North and her friend Eva had a joint birthday celebration at the Beverly Hills Hotel that included personalized pajamas, Hello Kitty-themed mocktails, and grazing boards.

Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of the festivities on TikTok, set to Katy Perry's Teenage Dream. The video shows North sitting on a purple slumber party tent bed adorned with fairy lights and wearing pink pajamas.

She smiled while holding a colorful flower cushion, surrounded by gifts, a Hello Kitty cushion, and a personalized bag labeled 'North + Eva'.

The room was decorated with purple, pink, and black balloons, as well as light grey cushions labeled 'North + Eva at The Beverly Hills Hotel.'

The dessert board featured macarons and purple chocolate-covered strawberries, while the mocktail menu included drinks such as the 'North by Northwest' made with grade soda, pop rocks, and cotton candy, and 'Eva's Lavender Haze' with lemonade and blueberries.

Guests also enjoyed Hello Kitty Ramune Strawberry Soda and grazing boards with charcuterie, breadsticks, crudités, and cheese.