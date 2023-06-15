Manoj Bajpayee has THIS to say on comparison of 'Aks' character to Batman's 'Joker'

Manoj Bajpayee has finally reacted over the similarities people point out between his Aks character Raghavan and Batman's Joker.
During an interview, Manoj was asked if he knew his introduction scene in Aks was considered similar to The Dark Knight's interrogation scene.
Manoj, 54, revealed that he always jokes with his friends about being the ‘first ones to come up with a character like the Joker.’
The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said: "I am so happy you mentioned this. My friends and I always discuss how we were the first ones to come up with a character similar to The Joker. If we had said this, people might have called us pompous."
He further spoke about the introduction scene, where he is being questioned by Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a cop opposite him.
While talking about the same, he added that if there were no norms and society, then everyone would turn bad.
On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in a courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai, reports India Today.
