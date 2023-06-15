Sanjay Dutt's evergreen film 'Khal Nayak' turns 30, actor gets emotional

Sanjay Dutt shares a video to celebrate 30 years of 'Khalnayak'

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional as his evergreen film Khal Nayak has turned 30 on June 15.

Dutt dropped a monologue video that featured pictures and small videos of him along with Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit from Khal Nayak.

Along with the video, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor also penned a long caption thanking Jackie and Madhuri for being a great support in the film. He also congratulated director Subhash Ghai on Khal Nayak’s 30 years.

"I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak.”

“I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again.”

Towards the end, Dutt, 63, thanked his beloved fans for the immense support they have shown him all these years. “And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak."

Khal Nayak was an action-drama film directed by ace director Subhash Ghai. The film was released on June 15, 1993, and turned out to be one of the superhits of Hindi cinema.

