Aamir Khan helped RJ Anmol to convince Amrita Rao's father for marriage

RJ Anmol shared his love story at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Aamir Khan played a major role in Amrita Rao’s marriage to RJ Anmol.

Anmol himself narrated his love story on The Kapil Sharma Show. He was invited as a guest for his popular radio show along with Anuraag Pandey, Jeetu Raaj, Anmol, and Malishka.

While he was present at TKSS, he revealed that Aamir helped him a lot in convincing Amrita’s father for marriage, as it was not an easy task.

Anmol revealed that he initiated the screening of retro films in theaters. The 3 Idiots actor showed his interest in watching the first film that he screened in theatre; it was Shammi Kapoor’s, Teesri Manzil.

The famous RJ shared that after the screening, Aamir praised him on the way home. Therefore, the RJ asked Aamir to praise him in the same way in front of Amrita’s father, who would be present at the screening and would be meeting him for the first time.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor followed his instructions and kept praising Anmol at the screening.

The Mein Hoon Na actor’s husband believes that it helped a lot in winning her father.

Amrita Rao and Anmol tied the knot in 2014. The duo welcomed a son on November 1, 2020, reports News 18.