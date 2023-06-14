Andy Cohen apologises for Raquel Leviss comments on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Cohen, who hosts 'VPR', expressed surprise at Leviss' ability to endure the verbal attacks from her co-stars

Bravo star Andy Cohen confessed he was 'wrong' as he addressed the controversy surrounding his comments about Raquel Leviss over Scandoval during the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion.

In a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, the renowned host expressed regret for suggesting that Raquel may have been "medicated" or "out of touch" during the intense filming session.

"I would've thought that she would've walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again. I don't know," marveled Andy, known for his years of experience in hosting intense reality TV forums.

However, he now recognises Raquel's resilience in withstanding the expletive-laden tirades hurled at her by her co-stars.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion has revolved around the controversy surrounding Raquel's affair with Tom Sandoval while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

Raquel, who admitted to lying about the timeline of their romantic relationship, has faced a barrage of criticism from her co-stars.

In a surprising twist, it was revealed that Raquel voluntarily sought treatment at an inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility after the completion of filming.

A source close to Raquel shared, "She is remorseful for her actions, and her treatment is helping her learn from her mistakes."

Raquel plans to share her story with "the unfiltered truth" once she completes her treatment.