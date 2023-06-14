Anita Baker ditches Babyface on tour due to online bullying and threats

Anita Baker removed Babyface from her tour due to online abuse, and will continue solo

Anita Baker has made a significant decision regarding her ongoing Songstress tour.

The renowned soul and R&B singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Babyface, who was initially slated as a special guest on her tour, will no longer be part of the lineup.

This decision comes after Baker endured online bullying, verbal abuse, and even threats of violence from some of Babyface's fans.

In her statement, the 65-year-old Sweet Love singer emphasized that her choice to remove Babyface, who is 64, from the tour was primarily motivated by personal safety concerns.

She expressed gratitude for the support and assured fans that appropriate refunds would be provided. Signing off with "Blessings ABXO," Baker made it clear that she will continue the tour as a solo artist.

Babyface, upon learning about Baker's decision, released a statement through Entertainment Weekly expressing his sadness. He acknowledged the unfortunate turn of events on social media and conveyed his love and respect for Anita. Despite his disappointment, he wished her the best for the remaining tour dates.

Representatives for Baker have not yet responded to requests for further comment on the matter.

The decision to remove Babyface from the Songstress tour came shortly after Baker publicly requested that he intervene and address his fans' criticisms.

She specifically mentioned their dissatisfaction with her designating him as a special guest and supporting act, rather than a co-headliner.

In response to a fan on social media, Baker clarified that there was no contractual agreement for co-headlining concerts with Babyface. She reiterated that he was intended to be a special guest and support act, emphasizing the false narrative of co-headlining that led to unrealistic expectations and aggression from his fans towards her.

Feeling attacked, harassed, and threatened, Baker took the necessary steps to ensure her safety and well-being.

The Songstress tour, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of Baker's first solo album, began in February, and undeterred by the challenges she has faced, Baker will continue her tour throughout the year.

Her next scheduled performance is set for June 30 in Chicago, and she remains determined to share her music and talent with her dedicated fans.