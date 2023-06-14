Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott marries Matt Moeller

Alaina Marie Scott, the daughter of Eminem, has said 'yes' to Matt Moeller after almost two years of engagement.
Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a series of photos from the wedding as she announced the good news to the fans.
"June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life. In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours," Scott's caption reads.
Moreover, the Lose Yourself rapper adopted Scott in the early 2000s before her mother, Dawn Scott, died, who was the 50-year-old's ex-Kim Mathers's sister.
"When he says, 'Well I checked something off your list and vacuumed and washed the floors so you don't have to worry about it,' LOVE YOU honey," Scott captioned the post.
"Lean into your people, people. I read your comments, every single one of them, and maybe I can't wash your floors, but I'm sending you love."
Eminem's other adoptive child is his youngest kid Stevie Laine Scott, which he took in 2005.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's fans exchange barbs, amplifying their conflicting views on social media
Prince Harry look-alike Whittock says he was nervous when the Duke decided to leave the monarchy
Kendall Jenner was seen looking effortlessly stylish for her dinner in LA
Director and actor Tyler Perry is the godfather of Princess Lilibet
Peter Andre and his ex Katie Price have wished their son Junior a happy 18th birthday
The Prince of Wales and his uncle are aide-de-camp to the king