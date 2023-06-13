Bella Ramsey says they’re ‘a little bit wavy’ and not ‘100 percent straight'

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary last year

In a recent interview, Bella Ramsey candidly spoke about their sexuality, disclosing that they do not consider themselves entirely heterosexual.

The 19-year-old performer, recognized for their performance in The Last of Us, expressed that they see themselves as constantly evolving and acknowledged that their sexual orientation may sometimes feel fluid.

In a feature for Vogue's July Pride issue, Ramsey talked about their experience coming out as non-binary last year and also mentioned that they have been exploring dating.

Bella said: “You never fully know who you are, it's ever-evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I'm not 100 percent straight. I'm a little bit wavy, you know? That's what I like to say.”

On dating, they revealed: “I'm 19, so figuring that out's gonna be a part of my life. Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you're in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty.”

When Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary last year, they admitted to being concerned that some people might perceive it as a trendy move. In addition, they shared that they had struggled with the word for a significant period before finally identifying as non-binary.

“But it's a very succinct way to describe to people who I am. Now I'm able to vocalize it more; being called 'they' is the most truthful thing for me,” they explained.

Bella Ramsey is most recognized for portraying Lyanna, the determined child leader of House Mormont in Game of Thrones.