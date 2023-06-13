Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to cause of Tori Bowie’s death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Misan Harriman has reacted to the cause of death of Olympic medalist and former 100m world champion Tori Bowie.



Sharing Tori’s picture on Instagram, the photographer said, “We are deeply saddened to learn the cause of death of Olympic medalist and world champion sprinter, Tori Bowie.

“Black women die at exceedingly higher rates due to pregnancy-related complications. We face a much higher risk of maternal death due to various reasons including chronic stress and implicit bias from health care providers.”

He further said, “There is so much work to be done to properly protect and advocate for Black women's health. We send continued love and condolences to Tori Bowie's family.”

According to media reports, Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found.

Bowie, 32, was found dead at her home in Orange County, Florida last month after local law enforcement conducted a well-being check on her following concerns from friends and family.

News of Bowie´s death last month plunged the world of track and field into mourning.