Naomi Watts shares a ‘fun relationship’ with ‘amazing partner’ Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts is happy to share a fun and loving relationship with newly-wed husband Billy Crudup.

The King Kong star, 54, took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, to share that she has been “hitched” to The Morning Show actor, 54.

The news came a day after the fuelled marriage rumours, as they were spotted wearing matching rings while returning to their New York City apartment.

Following their secret nuptials, a source revealed to People Magazine that the actress has never been happier.

“They have a fun relationship,” the source told the outlet. “They love going on dates to different restaurants. They often bike around NYC and hang out on the beach in the Hamptons with friends. Naomi always smiles with Billy.”

“Their relationship is a love story,” said a source close to Watts. “They have the most amazing chemistry. He makes Naomi laugh like no one else. She deserves love and happiness. Billy has been so good to her. He’s an amazing partner.”

The newly married couple’s romance came a year after the Mulholland Drive star and Liev Schreiber ended their relationship following 11 years together.

Watts and Crudup then began filming Netflix series Gypsy together in June 2017, in which they both play on-screen husband and wife.

One month after the twosome sparked romance rumours with an an insider confirming to Us Weekly that they were in a real-life relationship. “Naomi and Billy are dating, but in the early stages. They’re very into each other.”

The couple remained low-key with their romance until almost five years later.

They made their first public appearance as a couple when they were spotted holding hands while leaving the Vogue BAFTA afterparty in London, but eventually made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

