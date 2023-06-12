Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to confirm Spotify move

As Spotify continues to reel from its expensive bets on celebrity presenters such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the streaming giant will cut 200 jobs from its podcast business in its second round of redundancies this year, reported The Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that Spotify has pumped billions of euros into podcasting in recent years, signing up stars including the Sussexes and Joe Rogan.

It said the Duchess’s Archetypes podcast series has struggled to gain traction. After debuting as Spotify’s number one new podcast last summer, by November it had fallen to number 22 in the charts.

After the reports of job cuts at Spotify emerged, it's being claimed by several insiders that the company has no plan to renew the series and may have cancelled it.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made no statement regarding Archetypes podcast.

In fact, the couple's Archewell Foundation has neither shared any update on their podcast nor any news about what they are up to these days. The last news on the website was posted on May 15.

The websites is apparently facing some kind of technical issues as it refuses to open in several region, exposing the reluctance of the people at the helm.

Meanwhile, Archewell Audio page also remains unchanged and has no mention of future podcasts with Spotify.

The page reads:

"Archewell Audio is the newly formed, audio-first production company started by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Audio will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world. Under an exclusive partnership, Archewell Audio will join Spotify and their global reach—180 million Premium subscribers and 406 million monthly active users around the world—to spotlight diverse perspectives and voices. As part of the partnership, The Duke and Duchess through Archewell Audio produce podcasts and shows that build community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values."



