Prince Harry is only ‘slapping on public face’ with Meghan Markle for ‘monetary gain’

Prince Harry has already involved legal experts behind the scenes but is only ‘slapping his public face’ on with Markle for ‘monetary gain’.

These revelations have been brought to light by a well-placed British socialite Lady Colin Campbell.

She weighed in on these revelations and admissions during an interview with the Entertainment Daily.

She started the entire chat by pointing out that the couple are currently fighting rock bottom because “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time.”

In the middle of her chat with the outlet, Lady C also went as far as to offer some insight from the grapevine and admitted, “I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources" that Prince Harry has turned to legal experts, in all his dealings with Meghan Markle.

“The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face," she also warned before adding "but of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain.”