Queen Camilla breaks royal protocol for her friends

King Charles wife Queen Camilla recently broke protocol for her friends at a royal engagement.
Camilla attended the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival, where she met her old friends on Sunday.
She broke the royal protocol as she greeted Dame Judi Dench, Gyles Brandreth and Dame Joanna Lumley.
They all proceeded to curtsey and bow to the Queen, however, Camilla stepped forward to kiss them very quickly on the cheek.
The Daily Express quoted body language expert Judi James as saying Camilla wanted to keep interactions among friends the same as they were before she became Queen.
Judi further says, “This is not really an option for a Queen though, as it leaves guests or hosts feeling awkward and it also seems to alienate anyone not in the ‘inner circle’.”
