Amber Heard's sister Whitney breaks silence on social media

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard has apparently returned to social media after a long break.



Whitney took to Instagram and shared a story where she disclosed she has returned to Austin, Texas.

She said in the caption of the post, “Home Sweet Home.”

It is reportedly Whitney’s first Instagram post since February 28, 2023 when she marked daughter Harlin’s first birthday.

She had shared sweet photos of Harlin and wrote, “Happy first birthday to my beautiful Harlin… You’ve been through more in your first year than most have gone through in ten… And despite the fact that you really only say “Mama”, you manage to teach me something new every day when I thought I already knew it all.

“Your love feels like a warm blanket on the coldest nights and I don’t ever want the summer to come… even when you’re screaming your damn head off for no reason or throwing your dinner on the floor just to get my attention, I can’t get enough. Happy birthday, Harlin!”



