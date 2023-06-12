King Charles receives ‘good advice’ about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles has received a sweet advice from a royal fan after reports the monarch is said to be 'sad and bewildered' and increasingly 'frustrated' over Prince Harry's behavior.



Commenting on the Daily Mail report, an admirer of the King said, “Your Majesty. I have some really good advice. Remove their titles, go with the flow and live without any regrets.

“Nobody could have done more than You And William to try and resolve this dilemma. He is beyond help, until he realises it himself. Then You will be there for him if asked, or needed.”

Another fan said, “We can only hope that one day he makes Father happy.”

Earlier, the insider told The Times: “The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going.”