Kate Hudson shares 'cute' birthday wish to fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson swooned over fiancé Danny Fujikawa as she shared a sweet birthday tribute to his soon-to-be hubby.

The actor took to Instagram to share some of the highlights of life with her partner.

“The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today!" the 44-year-old added.

"Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby, and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it.”

"People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors but this last slide has to definitely be one," signaling to the duo jamming music together," she said.

"Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there’s day drinking involved," Hudson continued. "I love you madly @fujikawadanny HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since 2016 and were seen in public together in May 2017.



"He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought," the actor previously told PEOPLE.



“I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."