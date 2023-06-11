King Charles, Queen Camilla host royal reception at Hampton Court Palace

King Charles III and his wife Camilla were all smiles as they hosted a royal reception at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday for The Queen's Reading Room's first festival.



The festival follows the success of Queen Camilla's book club which launched on social media in January 2021 and has attracted more than 160,000 followers. The initiative was taken to develop the appreciation of literature among adults and children in the UK and around the world.

The newly crowned King and his wife appeared in high spirits as they greeted the guests during a reception for The Queen's Reading Room, which is a charity.

Camilla looked elegant in a royal blue jumpsuit which she paired with black shoes. Meanwhile Charles cut a stylish figure in a navy blue pinstripe suit.

Queen Camilla was pictured warmly embracing Dame Judi Dench ahead of the star's reading at the event which brought various acts of entertainment, such as a showing of Austentatious, the award-winning smash-hit comedy seen in the West End and heard on Radio 4.

The cast improvised a humorous new Jane Austen novel, inspired by a title invented by Queen Camilla. A large number of renowned novels included in Camilla's book club is bound to keep those reading along entertained as different genres and storytelling styles are explored.