Vin Diesel reacts to rumours of feud with Jason Momoa

The 'Fast & Furious' movies have always thrilled audiences with their action and star-studded cast. Lately, there have been rumours about tensions between Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, two big names in the franchise.

Some reports suggested that Diesel wasn't happy with Momoa's portrayal of the villain in 'Fast X'.

However, Diesel addressed these rumours on social media and shared his true feelings about Momoa's performance.

Diesel took to Instagram and shared a sincere post, featuring a candid photo of himself and Momoa on the set. The picture showcased their friendship and teamwork in the franchise. Diesel praised Momoa's performance as Dante Reyes, describing it as truly remarkable and captivating.

According to Radar Online, there were rumors that Diesel was angry with Momoa and held him responsible for the mixed reviews of 'Fast X'. Some sources even suggested that Diesel felt overshadowed by Momoa's amazing performance, which created tension in the franchise.



However, Diesel's recent social media post cleared up any doubts by expressing his profound respect and gratitude for Momoa's portrayal of one of the most unforgettable villains in the 'Fast' series.

Diesel has had conflicts with fellow cast members in the past, notably with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, the feud between Diesel and Johnson has been resolved, and The Rock will be returning to the franchise for 'Fast X'.

'Fast 11' is set to release in theaters on April 4th, 2025, promising an exciting new chapter in the franchise.