Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" in comical video

Cardi B transformed her kitchen into a stage for a unique performance. The popular rap star, aged 30, shared a humorous video on Saturday (June 10) in which she can be seen dancing and singing Lady Gaga's hit song "Bad Romance" on her enormous new kitchen island.

Cardi, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, captioned the clip with excitement about her kitchen island, which is still under construction.

The 10-second video showcases Cardi confidently strutting along the massive black-and-white marble countertop while singing the opening lines of Gaga's "Bad Romance," a song that reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009.

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, expressing awe at Cardi's impressive kitchen remodel. Some marveled at the size of the island, comparing it to the stage for a live performance. Jokes were made about a potential collaboration between Cardi B and Lady Gaga, with one fan humorously suggesting that their musical team-up was confirmed on Cardi B's kitchen island.

Cardi B has previously performed "Bad Romance" in 2018, during her high school talent show after the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Lady Gaga herself responded to the performance with enthusiasm on Twitter.

The "Up" rapper has hinted at an exciting summer ahead, with new music and other projects in the works.