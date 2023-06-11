Prince Harry ‘brandishing’ a ‘blameless existence’: ‘Thinks nothing’s a fault’

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry for allegedly perpetuating the idea that he lives with a blameless existence.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued these thoughts when asked about Prince Harry’s current antics.

According to a report by the Daily Mail “Harry should also work harder to protect his marriage, which has come under increasing pressure in recent months.”

“There's nothing positive to be gained from focussing so incessantly on a romantic relationship that ended over a decade ago.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “Harry's ex Chelsy Davy has moved on; she lives a happy life out of the public eye with a devoted husband, gorgeous child and successful businesses.”

“But for Harry, the woman who his friends considered to be the love of his life will always be the one who got away.”

“And, because Harry believes he lives a blameless existence, it will never be his own immature behaviour, including those visits to strip clubs, that precipitated the split, but rather the media coverage Chelsy had to endure.”

“So, as a result, Chelsy was named in his witness statement 118 times, while Meghan received just five mentions.”