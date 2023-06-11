Prince Harry has ‘finally reached rock bottom’: ‘He’s become obsessed’

Experts have just commented on Prince Harry’s decline towards rock bottom and how there is ‘absolutely no coming back from that’.

Author Jane Atkinson weighed in on her thoughts regarding Prince Harry.

She started the conversation off by bashing Prince Harry’s past rhetoric against the royals and how, even that managed to land him an invite to his father’s Coronation.



Mr Atkinson also said, “he returned to ‘our country’ again to go in the witness box because he says he wants to make it his ‘life’s work’ to change the media landscape in the UK — even if this is no longer his country.”

But the truth is that “he has become obsessed with pursuing legal cases.” Or “maybe it is because he has little else to do with his time.”

According to The Sun, “Harry has chosen to live in exile and make his Montecito mansion his home,” she also said before adding that “he has chosen to be venomous to his family and he has chosen to ditch the royal duties he was once so proud of.”

At the end of the day, “His actions have left him alienated and alone,” and “that’s what I really call rock bottom.”