Prince Harry ‘should thank his lucky stars’ he’s allowed ‘anywhere near royals’

Experts believe someone like Prince Harry should thank his lucky stars’ he’s allowed ‘anywhere near royals’ after ‘the stunts he’s pulled’.

Author Jane Atkinson weighed in on her thoughts regarding Prince Harry.

She started her chat off by referencing how ‘brazen’ Prince Harry looked when he decided to return home for Prince Philip’s funeral 2021.

At the time when “he was in the procession behind the coffin,” William ‘graciously’ spoke to “his spiteful younger sibling after the funeral,” despite the ongoing rift.

According to The Sun, “Harry returned again when the Queen died and William even invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate for a walkabout, greeting well-wishers,” she pointed out.

So “spiteful Harry should have thanked his lucky stars to be allowed anywhere near the family he seems hell bent on trying to destroy.”

“But he returned their love by slating William in his Netflix series, accusing him of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.”