Prince Harry can’t stand a ‘glimmer of reconciliation’ with William: ‘Ruins everything’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘adamant’ upon ruining any semblance of a reconciliation that arises.

Author Jane Atkinson weighed in on her thoughts regarding Prince Harry.

She warns, “he can’t seem to stop hitting the self-destruct button because, whenever there is a glimmer of true reconciliation between him, Charles and William, he goes and ruins it.”



“And this week is a prime example,” Ms Atkinson also went on to say.

“Just a month after his father offered an olive branch and invited him to his Coronation, Harry jets in from California to trash the country his father reigns over and basically describes it as a laughing stock around the world.”

Before concluding Ms Atkinson also slippedin a jibe against the duke and said, "spiteful Harry should have thanked his lucky stars to be allowed anywhere near the family he seems hell bent on trying to destroy.”